Grace shown by Pilot, Scindia has won hearts of Cong workers across the country: Maken

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among the young turks in the Congress, came in for praise from the party's Delhi chief Ajay Maken, who said the "grace and commitment" shown by the duo at this "critical juncture" has won hearts of the party workers across the country. Both young leaders were in the running for the chief ministerial post in their respective states. "Grace shown by @SachinPilot & @JM_Scindia at this critical juncture, has won the hearts of @INCIndia wokers across the country!," Makan tweeted. The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan's next chief minister and Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague following several rounds of discussions. In Scindia's case, history repeated itself, as almost 30 years after his father, late Madhavrao Scindia was denied the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the "so near yet so far" fate befell his son too, with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath being picked for the top job in the state. Congress wrested power from the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the Assembly polls. The results for the same were announced on December 11 after which it was being speculated that Pilot and Scindia might get the chief ministerial post in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively. "11th Dec-1st victory of @INCIndia under @RahulGandhi ji- Last 24 hours-2nd victory-That of the Grace, Commitment & Statesmanship of our young leaders! (sic)," the Delhi Congress chief said in his tweet. PTI KND RCJRCJ