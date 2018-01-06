GradValley starts its operation in city

Coimbatore, Jan 6 (PTI) GradValley Data Science, an institution dedicated to Data engineering, Analytics and Science, started its operations in the city today. In partnership with technology giants such as IBM, the organization aims to guide, enable and empower local talent, to provide and opportunity to access advanced education and modern technology, which right now reached only to students and professionals in Metros, GradValley Founder-Director, Dr Vimal Veereshwarayya told reporters here. The institute was founded on a vision of building a community of talents analytical experts and data-driven leaders, specifically from Tier two and three towns in the country to lead the Data Science revolution within their domains and disciplines, he said. This will also help in stopping the migration for employment to major Metros, Vimal said. Stating that there will be Associate programs in Big Data engineering and Data Analytics for freshers and under graduates and post graduates, Vimal said that the program curriculums were designed to get certified from Data Sciejce Council of America, the worlds most credible 3rd party. There was huge demand for data scientists in the country and steps were being taken to tie up with various sectors, particularly health sector, he said. PTI NVM RC