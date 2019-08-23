Graft charges against asst drug controller: HP Vigilance Bureau searches 7 locations

Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau has carried out searches at seven locations in connection with corruption allegations against Assistant Drug Controller Nishant Sareen, officials said on Friday.The searches were carried out at seven locations in four cities -- Chandigarh, Shimla, Panchkula and Baddi, they said.Sareen's residence in Chandigarh was also covered during the searches and incriminating documents have been recovered.Attempts to contact Sareen did not fructify as his official phone was switched off. Messages seeking response remained unanswered.The case pertains to allegations him receiving bribe from pharmaceutical companies based in Baddi, a pharma-hub in the state.Sareen is posted in Baddi having additional charge of Mandi district, officials said. PTI ABS ABS NSDNSD