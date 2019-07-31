Gram panchayat official arrested by Raj ACB for accepting bribe

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) A gram panchayat official was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Bhilwara district of the state.Dinesh Kumar, village development officer-Kidimal gram panchayat, had demanded the bribe from a contractor named Poonam Chand to clear bills against the work done by him in the gram panchayat, an official said.After verification of the complaint, the accused official was trapped and was arrested under the prevention of corruption act, he added. PTI SDA RHL