Grammer AG & AllyGrow Technologies Join Hands to Open a Joint Technology Center in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, December 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- The entity named as AllyGram Systems & Technologies The joint Tech Center established in Pune, India to leverage local engineering design expertise The Tech Center to design products for Grammer's global automotive and commercial vehicle product range AllyGrow Technologies, a global engineering service provider to the automotive, heavy engineering and aerospace industries, and Grammer AG, one of the leading automotive interior specialists well known for its innovative and high-quality products have recently joined forces in the form of setting up a Joint Venture in India to develop world-class products and solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle industry. The JV combines strengths of AllyGrow in the engineering services space and Grammer's domain expertise to meet the needs of industry's leading automotive and commercial vehicle majors across the globe. Following the signing of joint venture agreement last month, the new joint Tech Center in Pune, India has been officially inaugurated on December 14, 2018. Board members of AllyGrow Technologies and Grammer AG were present during the festive ceremony, highlighting the strategic importance of the new partnership for the future development of both companies. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800495/AllyGrow_Grammer_TechCenter_Inaugural.jpg )"We are proud to partner with AllyGrow Technologies. Together we can combine our passion, creativity and expertise to develop world-class products and solutions for our customers," says Manfred Pretscher, COO of Grammer AG.Commenting on the Joint Venture Mr. Prashant Kamat, CEO AllyGrow Technologies, said, "This strategic partnership indeed is an important milestone in AllyGrow's journey, which is in line with our growth strategy 'Partnering for Growth'. We are excited at the prospect of leveraging the global expertise of both organizations and building a strong partnership based on state-of-the-art engineering skills."The joint venture 'AllyGram Systems and Technologies' will be providing engineering services to Grammer's global R&D sites and therefore will make significant contributions towards boosting Grammer's global R&D performance. With this center, by virtue of leveraging the Indian engineering design and development competencies Grammer can now continue to optimize its development processes and substantially improve the efficiency of its global R&D structures. The Tech Center will also enable Grammer group to compete with its peers in key markets in Europe, Asia and North America. Designed for the future, the world class Tech Center will have a capacity of 120 engineers.About AllyGrow TechnologiesAllyGrow is a technology driven organization that focuses on core engineering design, development and manufacturing engineering services. Conceptualized and setup by a highly experienced and successful team, AllyGrow has and will continue to establish a strong ecosystem which will foster the right blend of high-end competencies clubbed with global delivery excellence. The team which is formed by passionate technocrats, has a perfect amalgamation of creativity, technology and core engineering skills that will help customers transform ideas into world-class products and solutions. Backed by expertise in integrated product development and process optimization in chosen verticals, AllyGrow targets to be a leading specialized engineering service provider. As a philosophy, AllyGrow strongly believes in the concept of inclusive growth. The company's strategic approach hence pivots on the central theme 'Partnering for growth'. For more information, please visit - http://www.allygrow.com/About Grammer AGLocated in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspension driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems and high-quality interior components and operating systems to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicle Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats. With 15,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the SDAX and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra. For more information, please visit - https://www.grammer.com/ Source: AllyGram Systems and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR