Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves to present award at Oscars 2019

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has been added to the list of people who will be presenting the trophies to the winners at the upcoming 91st Academy Awards.The 30-year-old musician recently won the 2019 Grammy Album of the Year award for her critically acclaimed, genre-bending record "Golden Hour". Apart from this, she also won awards for best country album, best country song and best country solo performance.According to Variety, the Academy is yet to announce which award Musgraves will present at the awards ceremony but it is expected to be one of the two music awards best original song and best original score.She joins previously announced presenters -- Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.Last year's Oscar winners, Alison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand will also be presenting awards at the 2019 ceremony.The 2019 Academy Awards will be held on February 24. A replacement of actor Kevin Hart as the Oscars host is yet to be announced by the Academy. PTI RB RB