Grand Alliance formed to save people from KCR's dictatorship: TDP's Telangana chief

By Laxmi Devi Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Exuding confidence that the grand alliance or 'Maha Kutami' will form the next government in Telangana, TDP's state chief L Ramana has alleged K Chandrashekar Rao used the opportunity as the first chief minister to benefit his family and the mega tie-up of opposition parties has been formed to save people from his "dictatorship rule". In an interview to PTI, Ramana said that KCR, as the state's first chief minister is popularly known as, has failed on many fronts despite spending Rs 8 lakh crore and borrowing Rs 2.2 lakh crore."The alliance was formed to save people from the dictatorship rule of KCR. People elected TRS in 2014, but the opportunity given to KCR was used for the benefit of his family. The dictator's rule is not good for welfare of Telangana. Therefore, four parties have come together," he said.KCR is seeking a second term as chief minister after dissolving the assembly in September. KCR's party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) is fighting in all seats, while TDP (Telugu Desam Party) has joined hands with Congress, CPI and TJS to form a grand alliance.When asked why TDP joined hands with the Congress in spite of bitter rivals in the past, Ramana said, "There has been a change in Congress now. The party has changed its earlier ways of working and attitude and therefore itt made P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as prime ministers." He added, "In the event of changes seen in the Congress, we have allied with the Congress to form 'Maha Kutami', the grand alliance that comprises two other parties Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and CPI."On TDP being portrayed as an "anti-Telangana" party, Ramana said, "The NTR Bhavan at the centre of the city (Hyderabad) is an example of where TDP's roots lie. The then TDP government created the Cyberabad region and boosted the service sector, the fruits of which are still available. Our base is here."Claiming that the BJP has a secret pact with KCR and also has friendly ties with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Ramana said, "Presently, about 4 crore people of Telangana are feeling as if they are captive. We want to free them by throwing TRS out of power."Ramana said his party's main focus in Telangana would be to increase opportunities to improve the revenue and make a surplus budget state.The TDP won 15 seats in the 2014 state elections, nit 12 of them had defected to the ruling TRS. "I believe one should live in whatsoever situation comes. We need to have faith and be loyal. Our effort is to strengthen the faith and stay united. We remained strong and undeterred when TRS took away our MLAs and MLCs between 2014 and 2015," Ramana said. Asked who would be the chief minister if the grand alliance forms the government, the TDP leader was non-committal and said, "We will take a call in a democratic way after speaking to all MLAs." PTI LUX SOM BJBJ