Grand Christmas Celebrations at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

MUMBAI, December 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Make it a Merry Christmas with an array of festive offerings crafted to ensure a living grand experience. Pick up treats of ones choice or choose from delicious food and beverage indulgences to ensure a happy holiday for loved ones. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801164/Grand_Hyatt_Mumbai_Logo.jpg )Exclusive Christmas Hampers at Gourmet Store: Available till December 26, 2018, 7 am - 9 pm (07 IST to 21 IST) Revel in the season's exuberance and stop by Gourmet Store to pick up special Christmas hampers which are ideal to gift family, friends and well-wishers. One can pick from pre-packaged hampers or customize their own hamper with delightful goodies.Grand Christmas Brunch: December 23, 2018, 12.30 pm - 4 pm (12:30 IST - 16 IST) Rejoice in the spirit of Christmas with a scrumptious grand brunch with family, specially crafted by the team of Chefs, while the little ones indulge in surprises Santa has planned for them.INR 3,499 onwards Christmas Dinner at Fifty Five East: December 24, 2018, 7 pm onwards (19 IST onwards) Usher in the mirth of Christmas over a delightful spread of flavours from across the globe, served with the choicest of spirits and explore a selection of sublime desserts to bring in an indulgent and spectacular celebration.INR 3,999 onwards Grand Christmas Brunch: December 25, 2018, 12.30 pm - 4 pm (12:30 IST - 16 IST) There is nothing more exciting than celebrating Christmas over a delicious brunch. With a spread of many delectable dishes paired with the right spirits is all one needs to have a merry Christmas. So come over with friends and family and raise a toast to the spirit of festivities to enjoy the season of togetherness.INR 3,999 onwards For more details and reservations, please call: +91-22-6676-1149