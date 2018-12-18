Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are married

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) "The Flash" star Grant Gustin has married has fiancee LA Thoma. Gustin, 28, and Thoma, 30, exchanged wedding vows last Saturday, reported E! online. The wedding reportedly took place at Valentine DTLA, a 9,000-square-foot venue erected in the 1920s.According to the publication, "Supergirl" stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs and Taylor Trensch, along with Broadway actors Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross and Leela Rothenberg attended the ceremony.The couple is yet to comment on their nuptials, but Gustin's manager Robert Stein shared a photo of himself with the newlyweds on Instagram."What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union. "Wishing them both a Lifetime of Love and Happiness. They are so blessed to have one another to spend the rest of their lives together," he captioned the post.Gustin and Thoma, a physical therapist, announced their engagement in April 2017. They dated a little over a year before getting engaged. PTI SHDSHD