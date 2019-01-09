Grant Thornton Releases Interim Survey Report on NextGen Vakrangee Kendra

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Vakrangee had appointed M/s. Grant Thornton India LLP as consultant to carry Outlet Quality Analysis of NextGen Vakrangee Kendra to ensure standardization referring to the look and feel of the outlet, availability of the services and validating customer and franchisee satisfaction index.The engagement with Grant Thornton is to conduct an independent physical survey of the current and upcoming NextGen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in the country.The key objectives of the survey are as follows:Ensure the physical availability of the Kendras as per coordinates shared by VakrangeeConfirm exclusive service availability in each KendraCompliance to the standard branding guidelinesDraw inference of franchisee satisfaction and customer satisfactionAfter conducting the physical survey of MMR & NCR region, NextGen Vakrangee Kendras Grant Thornton has determined the following:The branding and compliance of the Kendra has been strictly followed by the franchisee ownersTaking the concept of standardized look and feel to the last mile will surely increase the curiosity of citizens to visit the Kendras and avail its services.Vakrangee Ltd. is adhering to its brand philosophy of 'Ab poori duniya Pados Mein', by ensuring the availability of all services.Banking and ATM is unanimously the most utilised service, this means more focus should be given to e-Commerce and e-Governance services, which will drive true business sense for a Vakrangee franchisee ownerVakrangee should also focus on upgrading the skill sets of franchisee executive. Complete knowledge of product will help the franchisee exhibit services in an efficient manner.Kendras are becoming popular among citizens as larger time frame of service availability has facilitated them to visit the Kendras beyond the working hoursPlease see below the link for the interim survey report of Grant Thornton (GT) for your kind perusal. Link: Survey report of Grant ThorntonAbout Vakrangee Ltd.: Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The assisted digital convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products. Vakrangee is currently operating more than 45,000 'Vakrangee Kendra' outlets across India. The company has plans to setup and manage a total of 75,000 'NextGen Vakrangee Kendra' outlets across India by 2020 and covering the presence in all postal codes of the country. Vakrangee has been at the forefront in financial inclusion space in India. It has signed 'Common BC' and 'National BC' agreements with various public sector banks for offering real-time banking to unserved and underserved rurban population. Banking at 'Vakrangee Kendra' outlets is a unique experience with disruptive technology like APS, e-KYC, inter-operability and real-time transactions. In addition to banking 'Vakrangee Kendra' outlets also provide insurance products, e-governance services and ecommerce products. Source: Vakrangee PWRPWR