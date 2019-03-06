Grateful for all the love: Luke Perry's daughter

Los Angeles, Mar 6 (PTI) Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie, has broken her silence after her father's sudden death, saying she is "grateful" for all the love showered on her and her family at this difficult time.Perry, the star of hit 90's television show "Beverly Hills, 90210", passed away aged 52 on Monday. The actor was hospitalised last week after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.Sophie, 18, who made it in time to be by her father's side, took to Instagram Tuesday to thank friends, followers and fans of the actor for their love and support."A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. "I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly," she wrote alongside a selfie with Perry.Perry's representative announced his death in a statement confirming "he was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie; fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer; ex-wife, Minnie Sharp; mother, Ann Bennett; stepfather, Steve Bennett; brother, Tom Perry; sister, Amy Coder; and other close family and friends."The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the rep added.Tributes started pouring in from all quarters as the news of Perry's demise broke on social media. PTI RDSRDS