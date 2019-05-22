Gratifi, a Digital R&R Platform Introduces Voice-assisted Recognition Feature

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD and PUNE, India, May 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Simplifying Employee Engagement Gratifi, a product by Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd., unveiled its voice-assisted recognition engine, which will help organizations to further simplify their recognition process and create better employee engagement. Continuing the process of 'Simplified Recognition' and 'Innovate Engagement', Gratifi will provide this feature as a default offering to all its new as well as existing customers.A large number of HR leaders and participants witnessed the launch at the SHRM Tech Conference at HICC, Hyderabad.This new attribute will help employees to recognize their peers in a gamified and voice-assisted environment. With Gratifi, now employees can interact through voice command for the entire recognition experience beyond all physical touchpoints. This new-edge technology helps connect employees through a virtual environment.Speaking on this occasion, Tapas Lenka, CEO, Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "The primary strength of our platform is to make the recognition ecosystem of an organization automated and extremely user-friendly. This can happen when there is a great confluence of technology and operations. Our constant endeavour has been to provide innovative engagement solutions to our customers through technology intervention."About Gratifi: Launched by Giftease in February 2017, Gratifi is a revolutionary rewards & recognition and engagement platform. Gratifi provides a digital platform to celebrate successes, and appreciate peers for their achievements through reward points, curated products, gift cards and engaging experiences. It uses gamification, recognition moments, social wall and other engaging features to ensure adoptability. The platform has both web and mobile touch-points that ensure real-time recognition.About Giftease: Giftease was incorporated in February 2012, and the website was launched in May 2013. Giftease aims to be an online gifting specialist, which makes giving gifts as delightful as receiving them. Based in Pune, Giftease (www.giftease.com) offers handpicked choices across a wide range of categories including personalized products, gift cards, flowers, chocolates, home and lifestyle and a lot more.Giftease.com offers a unique gifting experience through a curated product catalogue, and recommendations for finding the perfect gift right away, fixed date delivery, choice of exquisite gift-wrapping options, gift exchanges, and much more to make the experience fun and special. Giftease.com currently delivers to over 20,000 locations across India, and this reach is expanding continually.Source: Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR