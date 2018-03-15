Gravita bags Rs 300 cr order from Singapore firm

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Metal recycler Gravita India Ltd today said it has bagged an order worth Rs 300 crore for supplying 18,000 MT of pure lead and lead bullion from Singapore firm Kyen Resources Pte Ltd.

The Kyen Resources Pte Ltd is backed by Chinas leading supply chain management company having its presence in Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia, Gravita India said in a BSE filing today.

The company said that this order would help it strengthen its top line and bottom line in 2018-19.

It also said that the order is from independent international party and promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity providing the said order neither this order will fall under related party transaction. PTI KKS MR MR