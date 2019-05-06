scorecardresearch
Great Eastern Shipping Q4 net profit at Rs 148 cr

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) India's largest private shipliner Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 148.47 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 419.10 crore in the year-ago period, GE Shipping said in a BSE filing.The company's total income during January-March quarter increased to Rs 1026.99 crore, from Rs 826.42 crore in the same period previous fiscal.In a separate filing the company said its board has approved plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis."The board has also considered and approved the issue of non-convertible debentures up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by way of private placement during the year," the filing said. PTI SID MR BALBAL

