Great Learning Announces Launch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business Program in Collaboration With Purdue University Krannert School of Management

World Class Future-oriented business education now accessible to management aspirantsSuited for early and midcareer professionals looking to step into management and leadership roles in businesses being transformed by digital technologiesThe program follows a case study-based approach adopted by leading global business schoolsThe program is offered fully online with recorded and live classes by faculty from Purdue University in addition top-rated Indian academicians and industry expertsGURGAON, India, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, India's leading ed-tech company, today announced its new Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business program in collaboration with Purdue University's Krannert School of Management and Purdue Online. This Program, offered in India, is the latest addition to Great Learning's world-class programs offered in collaboration with prestigious global Universities like Stanford, UT Austin and now Purdue University.The PG Diploma program in Digital Business is designed to meet the needs of young professionals and mid-career professionals seeking to get world-class management education specifically designed for the digital age that businesses today operate in. In this environment, managers not only require a solid foundation in business and management principles but also need to be hands-on with the latest digital tools and technologies. According to a report by IDC, 40 percent of all technology spending will go towards digital transformations, with enterprises spending in excess of $2 trillion by 2019. In all, 89% of enterprises have plans to adopt or have already adopted a digital-first business strategy with Services (95%), Financial Services (93%) and Healthcare (92%) leading all industries.The PG Diploma in Digital Business program covers business management topics within the context of digital businesses and digital transformation. Executives who complete the course can aspire to manage and lead functions within organizations that are looking to succeed in today's digital economy. This 11-month program is offered in an online format with video content and live classes from faculty from Purdue University Krannert School of Management along with personalized mentored learning sessions from industry experts. Learners will also get the opportunity to showcase their skills by building a digital e-portfolio which can be shown to current and future employers as a tangible body of work.Arjun Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Purdue University to launch the Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business in India. Businesses today are looking for managerial talent that can navigate the multitude of challenges and opportunities that the current business environment presents. This is where such a program offers significant advantage to professionals who are looking to step into management and leadership roles."Speaking on the association, David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School of Management, said, "When you have a world-class faculty and programs, you should look to share them with the entire world. We are excited to enter this partnership with Great Learning, a real pioneer in using technology to bring the very best content to its students.""Technology is not only reshaping our behavior as consumers, but also disrupting the way businesses work. To succeed in this economy, you need the right blend of management, technical and functional expertise and the path to career success can be traversed much faster through high-quality education that is relevant and focused. With this program, participants can experience world-class management education designed for the digital age we are in," added Dr. Karthik Kannan, Thomas Howatt Chaired Professor in Management, Krannert School of Management, Purdue University.Emphasizing on the need to be available for distant learners, Gerry McCartney, Executive Vice President of Purdue Online, said, "Professionals who need to add or enhance their digital business skills are not the kind of learners who can drop everything and come to Purdue University's campus to get the training they need. This partnership with Great Learning and Purdue's internationally lauded Krannert School of Management allows us to bring Purdue and its expertise to them."The program uses a case study-based approach followed by leading management schools across the world with a focus on imparting real-world skills through over 20 hands-on case studies and projects in addition to a mentored Capstone project. Learners will receive a Post Graduate Diploma from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management in Digital Business upon completion of the program and will be entitled to Purdue University alumni status through membership in the Purdue University Alumni Association.About Great Learning:Great Learning is India's leading ed-tech company focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Digital Business, Design Thinking and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, Purdue University, IIT Bombay, University of Texas at Austin and Great Lakes Institute of Management, and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic transformations in these areas of study. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode and in purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and from over 15 other countries around the world. Having delivered over 7 Million hours of impactful learning, Great Learning is taking rapid strides towards its avowed mission - to enable transformative career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.About Purdue University :Purdue University, a top public research institution, offers higher education at its highest proven value. Committed to affordability, the University has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels. Committed to student success, Purdue is changing the student experience with greater focus on faculty-student interaction and creative use of technology. Committed to pursuing scientific discoveries and engineered solutions, Purdue has streamlined pathways for faculty and student innovators who have a vision for moving the world forward.Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, is ranked #1 EMBA Program Globally by the CEO magazine, 2018. It offers an analytical, problem-solving brand of business education, a collaborative, work-ethic culture, a unique competitive edge that few institutions can match, and professional and personal networks you'll need to excel.Purdue Online makes a high-quality Purdue education as accessible and affordable as possible by bringing together online and hybrid programs offered across the Purdue University system - from the physical campuses at Purdue West Lafayette, Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest in Indiana, USA, to Purdue Global, Purdue's online campus.