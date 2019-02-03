Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation introduces 'public refrigerators' to feed poor

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)in partnership with an NGO has introduced "public refrigerators" in the city where food leftover from weddings and other functions would be stored for the poor. Anyone who has excess food and wishes to donate can leave food in the refrigerators so that the needy can have it, GHMC officials said. This will reduce food wastage and feed hungry, they said, adding three centres with the refrigerators were launched last week.The civic body is planning to set up 10 more such centres across the city soon. The GHMC in 2014 launched a project offering meals for the poor at Rs 5 and around 45,000 people are being daily facilitated food through 150 centres in the city, the corporation officials said. PTI VVK DPB