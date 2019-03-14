Greater Noida Hosts Woodworking Industry's Biggest Exhibition, "DelhiWood 2019" From March 13-16

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Indias over USD 30 billion organized woodworking industry to gain massive traction with this gala exhibition of latest technologies and products from around the world Delhi, India(NewsVoir)The sixth edition of the woodworking industrys eagerly anticipated biennial event, DelhiWood 2019 organised by NuernbergMesse, in cooperation with PDA (Pradeep Devaiah associates) Trade Fairs, is on from March 13 -16 2019 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, India. Ms. Sonia Parshar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, Nuernberg Messe India Pvt. Ltd. informed - "More than 550 exhibitors from over 35 countries showcased modern cutting-edge technologies, machinery, tools, fittings, accessories, raw materials and products for furniture production and wood-based manufacturing, housed in a whopping 42,000 square metres of space at the forthcoming DelhiWood 2019, making it the biggest ever woodworking industry show in India." "It may be noted that the woodworking industry is one of the fastest growing sector of the Indian economy. According to a study by the World Bank, Indias organised furniture industry is expected to grow 20% per annum over the next few years and is projected to cross USD 32 billion by 2019, while the luxury furniture market is expected to garner $27.01 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2015-2020," further added Ms. Sonia Parshar. DelhiWood 2019 is expected to provide a big fillip to this growth by showcasing the latest innovations and world class products at the much awaited event. The fair is expected to result in huge trade outcomes and business tie-ups. Organised by NuernbergMesse, in cooperation with PDA Trade Fairs and supported by Eumabois, the 14-country federation of European woodworking machinery manufacturers, DelhiWood has, over the last 5 editions, evolved to be one of the largest industry-specific events, offering a 360-degree experience for furniture and wood-based manufacturing industries. The sixth edition of DelhiWood, has registered an unprecedented 30% growth in number of exhibitors while over 45% of 550 plus exhibitors will be international companies. DelhiWood 2019 Highlights 42,000 + Sqm Exhibition Space550 + Exhibitors35 Exhibiting Countries100 + Product Launches500 + VIPs and Media30,000 + Trade Visitors103 Companies Exhibiting forThe First Time11 Country Pavilions Product & Technology Demonstrations of over 500 wood working machines Strong International Participation: The international flavour of DelhiWood is reflected in the many country pavilions at the show. Participating pavilions from Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey & USA will showcase their home-grown innovations and products at DelhiWood 2019. Among other highlights, DelhiWood 2019 is hosting an International Timber Forum that aims to bring furniture manufacturers, builders, architects, interior designers, civil engineers and construction project consultants to connect with international timber suppliers to understand the different species of timber suitable for India, engineered wood and their properties and availability. Skill Demonstration: While dissemination of latest technologies is one of the biggest achievements of the show, skill demonstrations for small furniture manufacturers, carpenters and craftsmen will be conducted live in the current edition of DelhiWood 2019 in association with the Furniture and Fittings Skill Council (FFSC). FFSC is also conducting live skill demonstrations, by the two finalists from World Skills 2019 competition. Delegates from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the World Skills team from NSDC to grace the occasion and increase advocacy. According to a report of the National Skill Development Council (NSDC), Indias furniture and furnishings industry will need 11.3 million skilled workers by the year 2022. The FFSC is driven by the NSDC to a raft of training programmes and schemes toward meeting this demand without diluting the expected quality standards. Image 1: DelhiWood 2019 Image 2: DelhiWood 2019 PWRPWR