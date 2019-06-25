Greater Noida: Man killed, 4 injured after bike collides with car

Noida (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old man riding on a motorcycle was killed and four others injured in a collision with a car in Greater Noida Tuesday, police said.The deceased was on the motorcycle with two other men, while two persons were sitting in the car when the speeding vehicles collided on a service road near a filling station around 6.30 pm, a police official said.The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Veerampur village, under Rabupura police station limits, the official said.The injured were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Rabupura Station House Officer (SHO) Vineet Kumar said.He said police were yet to ascertain whose fault led to the accident."There were three persons on the bike but it is still not clear how the accident took place. The bikers had worn helmets also," he said.The SHO said there has been no compliant in the case by anyone so far and that is why no FIR has been registered in the matter. PTI KIS KJKJ