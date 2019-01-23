Greater Noida: Nigerian held for duping man with fake job offer

Noida (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly duping a Greater Noida resident of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of offering him a job with a US-based beer company, police said on Wednesday.Oja Olaniyi (34), a native of Lagos in Nigeria, was arrested by the Noida Cyber Cell in Bengaluru and brought here on Tuesday on transit remand, they said.He had somehow learnt that the complainant, Rajkumar, who works in a private firm in Greater Noida, had applied for a job in a US-based beer company, a cyber cell official said."The accused then created a fake email id in the name of Jerry and posed to be from the US, representing the company," he said.He had been communicating with Rajkumar over email and WhatsApp since June 2018 and solicited money from him, he added."He solicited about Rs 22 lakh over a period of time citing various purposes like security deposit, visa, travel and accommodation expenses," the official said.Police said Rajkumar was even offered "job letter" after an "online interview" conducted by Olaniyi.However, having spent so much money and not seeing anything fructify, Rajkumar sent a mail to the concerned company, following which the fraud was unearthed and he approached the police, the official said."Olaniyi, who was currently living in Bengaluru, was arrested yesterday and brought here," he said.During the probe, it emerged that the accused had received the total amount in bank accounts of at least a dozen people from Karnataka and Mizoram, offering a small commission to them, the police said. PTI KIS DIVDIV