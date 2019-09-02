Greater Noida: PAC constable on UN event duty injured in accidental firing

Noida (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A PAC head constable was injured by bullet splinters after one of his colleagues fired accidentally at a police post in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said.The incident took place at Pari Chowk police post around 8 am during a shift change of the 47th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), which has been tasked with the security of the ongoing 14th UN Convention in Greater Noida, they said."While handing over the weapons, a bullet was fired accidentally by an official which hit the floor at the police post. The splinters of the bullet then hit head constable Rajveer Singh who was standing at a distance of about 5 metres," a police spokesperson said.Singh sustained injuries in his neck, leg and chest, he added."Singh was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he is under treatment. His condition is stable and he is out of danger," the spokesperson said.Senior police officials visited the spot after the incident and reviewed security management, he said.The 14th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 14) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) began on Monday.Around 196 countries and 94 environment ministers are taking part in the mega event being hosted by India, which has taken over the Presidency of the COP from China. PTI KIS DIVDIV