Greater Pacific Capital Completes Investment in Enzen Global Solutions

MUMBAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzen Global Solutions (hereafter referred to as 'Enzen' or the 'Company'), a global knowledge practitioner in the energy and utilities sector announced that it has raised in excess of US$100 million from Greater Pacific Capital (hereafter referred to as 'GPC').Greater Pacific Capital is making the investment from its fund, GPC Private Investing India LLP, the firm's most recent India-focused private equity fund. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Enzen is a deep knowledge practitioner, that provides advisory services, engineering, management, digital and innovation services to some of the world's largest businesses, asset managers, governments and non-governmental organisations in the energy and utilities sector. The Company currently has a presence in 26 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, the Middle East, Africa and Kazakhstan. Enzen employs approximately 3,600 people globally.Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Satheesh Kumar, Chairman of Enzen, said, "We are delighted to partner with GPC as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. GPC's partnership model and international networks will add tremendous value to Enzen as the Company looks to expand its solutions, services and geographical presence in an effort to improve the availability and sustainability of power, water and gas resources around the world." Mr. Ketan Patel, CEO of GPC, commented, "The transition to cost-efficient, high performance and environmentally-friendly utilities is an important global theme, and we believe that Enzen, with its best-in-class management team, strong domain knowledge and differentiated delivery model is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this important shift going forward. GPC's investment in Enzen is in line with the firm's investment strategy, which is focused on partnering with scaled and fast growing Indian businesses that operate in, or are looking to expand into international markets and can shape their industry's development."As part of the investment, Akshaya Prasad, Partner, GPC, has joined the board of directors of Enzen. Pioneer Investcorp Limited ('PINC') served as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.About Enzen Global SolutionsEnzen is a scaled and privately-held provider of advisory services, engineering, management, digital and innovation services to the global energy and utilities sector. The Company leverages its significant domain, process, data and digital expertise to provide efficiency enhancing solutions for large global utilities and energy companies, including optimising and managing water, gas and electricity networks. With a resolve to make energy and water available at affortable price points in a sustainable manner, Enzen, since its inception, has touched the lives of more than 84 million people and helped eliminate inefficiencies worth approximately US$850 million in the water, gas and power sectors.Enzen is headquartered in Bengaluru, has a presence in 26 countries, and has offices in India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, Turkey, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates.For more information, please visit: https://www.enzen.com/ About Greater Pacific Capital Greater Pacific Capital was founded in 2005 and focuses on investing in Indian companies with the potential to become market leaders and particularly with international growth ambitions. The firm's investment strategy focuses on investing in high growth businesses, mainly in the technology, healthcare and services sectors, particularly financials. Since its inception, the firm has helped to mobilise and invest over US$1 billion of capital in high-growth companies in the core sectors of the Indian economy.Reflecting its values, GPC has had and will continue to have a positive impact as it focuses on investing in businesses and entrepreneurs with the potential to outperform their peer group, while valuing good citizenship in the markets they operate by adhering to high environmental, social and governance standards.GPC has offices in London, where it is headquartered, Mumbai and Shanghai.For more information, please visit: http://greaterpacificcapital.com/