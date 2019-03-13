scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Greece closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX: official

Athens, Mar 13 (AFP) Greece's civil aviation agency on Wednesday said it had closed its airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people over the weekend."All airports have been ordered to ban flights of the specific model in Greek airspace as of yesterday afternoon," civil aviation agency head Constantinos Lintzerakos told state news agency ANA.The EU aviation safety agency announced a ban on Tuesday, as this is the second fatal crash of the model in five months. (AFP) CPS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos