Greece closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX: official

Athens, Mar 13 (AFP) Greece's civil aviation agency on Wednesday said it had closed its airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people over the weekend."All airports have been ordered to ban flights of the specific model in Greek airspace as of yesterday afternoon," civil aviation agency head Constantinos Lintzerakos told state news agency ANA.The EU aviation safety agency announced a ban on Tuesday, as this is the second fatal crash of the model in five months. (AFP)