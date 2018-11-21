'Green Book' to receive Vanguard Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali-starrer "Green Book" will receive the Vanguard Award at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival.In a statement, the festival organisers said the award is given to a film's cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project."Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali are an on-camera dream team in the crowd-pleasing film 'Green Book', inspired by a true friendship, about a New York City bouncer hired to drive and protect pianist Dr. Don Shirley on a concert tour in the Deep South," said festival chairman Harold Matzner. "Director Peter Farrelly, who also co-wrote the script, delivers a heartfelt movie-going experience that is guaranteed to receive awards attention for the actors, its director and the film itself. It is our honour to present the Vanguard Award to 'Green Book'," he added.Both the lead actors and the film's director Peter Farrelly are expected to be present during the ceremony.Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Oscar-winning features "The Shape of Water" and "La La Land". The organisers had earlier announced that actors Glenn Close and Rami Malek will be presented with the Icon Award and the Breakthrough Performance Award, respectively, during the festival. Actor Melissa McCarthy will be receiving the Spotlight Award for her acclaimed portrayal of the troubled author Lee Israel in Marielle Heller's dramedy "Can You Ever Forgive Me?".The 30th edition of the film festival will run from January 3 to 14, 2019. PTI RB RB BKBK