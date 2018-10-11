Green Building Leaders Rick Fedrizzi And Elora Hardy Announced as Keynote Speakers at Greenbuild India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Award-winning green building conference and expo returns to Mumbai, November 15-16 Today, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), creators of the LEED green building program, announced Rick Fedrizzi, Chairman and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and Elora Hardy, founder and creative director at Ibuku, as keynote speakers for Greenbuild India (https://greenbuild.usgbc.org/india). Greenbuild is presented by USGBC and in partnership with the ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt. Ltd. (ABEC). It is the world's largest green building conference experience and a celebration of the intersection of humanity and the built environment. "Greenbuild is an opportunity for leaders and practitioners across India to come together and determine what's next for the green building movement," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). "It's an honor to have Rick and Elora join us for this year's monumental event. Their work serves as an inspiration for what we can achieve when we come together to create a more sustainable world that has the power to improve lives and the environment." Rick Fedrizzi is an architect of the green building movement and the founding chair of USGBC and former CEO of USGBC and GBCI. During his tenure LEED grew to become the world's most widely used green building program. Now as chairman and CEO of IWBI he is working to advance human health through better buildings and communities. Fedrizzi has previously served as the environmental marketing officer at UTC's Carrier Corporation and sits on numerous boards and advisory councils including View, Inc., Global Green and Enterprise Community Partners Health Advisory Council. Elora Hardy was raised in Bali where she developed a passion for business that respects the land, environment and people. At one time she was designing prints for fashion icon Donna Karan, but moved back to Bali where she founded Ibuku, an innovative design firm exploring the use of bamboo to build homes, hotels, schools and event spaces. She leads a local team of innovative designers, engineers and architects who go outside the conventions of architecture to connect people with nature and sustainable design. In addition to hearing from powerful industry leaders, Greenbuild is the go-to place for the green building industry to convene and cultivate new relationships. Attendees will have access to robust education sessions, invaluable networking opportunities and an interactive expo hall. For more information on Greenbuild India 2018 and to register, visit http://greenbuild.usgbc.org/india, follow @GBCI_India and @USGBC on Twitter and tweet hashtag #GreenbuildIndia to join the conversation. About Greenbuild Greenbuild is the world's largest conference and expo dedicated to green building. The ideals and passion of the green building community come alive at Greenbuild. Greenbuild brings together industry leaders, experts and frontline professionals dedicated to sustainable building in their everyday work, and a unique energy is sparked. Three days of extensive educational programming, workshops, a vast exhibition floor and ample networking events provide unrivalled opportunities to learn about the latest technological innovations, explore new products, and exchange ideas with other professionals. Greenbuild is a multi-year recipient of IMEX Green Meetings Award and the 2018 show will be held on Nov. 15-18, Mumbai, India. For more information, visit http://greenbuild.usgbc.org/india and follow us on Twitter @Greenbuild, and Facebook at facebook.com/Greenbuild. About U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC's mission is 'to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life'. USGBC builds on this vision through the development and improvement of the LEED rating system, the LEED professional credentials, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders and USGBC member organizations, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and other USGBC initiatives, as well as through advocacy and outreach that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information: USGBC.org. About ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Ltd. (ABEC) ABEC is India's largest company in the exhibition sector, bestowing excellence from concept to completion. ABEC specialize in conceptualizing over 70 shows across 10 verticals in over 19 major cities pan India and are the pioneers in the Indian trade exhibition and conference market propelling businesses for over two decades by creating unique platforms. ABEC Exhibitions hosts the "ACETECH" - Asia's largest and world's 3rd largest Infrastructure & Architecture show in India.