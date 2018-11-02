Green Diwali: DCPs asked to ensure no licences are issued till PESO approved crackers are available

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of the 14 police districts in the national capital have been directed to ensure no temporary licenses are issued for sale of firecrackers till the PESO approved crackers are available in the market, an official said Friday. In a meeting held on Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik directed all DCPs to ensure that the Supreme Court guidelines are implemented fully.The apex court had on October 23 said the noise and smoke emission limits of the crackers will have to be approved by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO), under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. "The DCPs have been instructed to not issue temporary licenses for sale of firecrackers till PESO approved firecrackers are available. They have been asked to ensure that station house officers of police stations are on patrolling duties to ensure old stocks of firecrackers are not sold," the official said. In 2016, the Delhi Police had issued 968 licenses for temporary sale of firecrackers and this year the limit has been fixed at 50 per cent of the number, he said. Officers have also been instructed to initiate awareness campaigns among resident welfare associations to make them aware about the Supreme Court guidelines for bursting of firecrackers. They have also been directed to coordinate with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police to ensure illegal firecrackers are not brought to Delhi through border areas, the official said. The Cyber Cell units at district levels and the Cyber Crime Cell have been asked to ensure that online sale of firecrackers does not take place, he added. PTI SLB AQSAQS