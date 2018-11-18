Green nod for Rs 676 cr-building complex project for MPs in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Centre has given the go-ahead for building fancy duplex flats for Members of Parliament at North and South Avenue in the national capital at a cost of Rs 676.5 crore, as per an official document.The environment ministry has approved Central Public Works Department (CPWD)'s proposal to redevelop North and South Avenue with some riders, it added. The ministry has given the final environment clearance to the project after taking into account the recommendations of its Expert Appraisal Committee.Presently, there are 228 dwelling units in North Avenue and 196 units in South Avenue. As per the proposal, the new building complex will be redeveloped after demolishing the old structures and total 264 new duplex flats will be constructed along with servant quarters and basement car parking.CPWD has informed that the existing trees will be cut to the minimum extent possible after taking due permission from the forest department. It will compensate each plant to be cut with 10 new plants and develop green area with 2,490 trees and landscaping. Due care will be taken during construction as well as operational phase to minimise the impact on surroundings such as piling activities, shielding of construction site, wetting of roads and stockpiles, CPWD added. The proposed project will be developed over an area of 19,91,37 square metre and involves build-up area of 84,252.96 square metre parking. Development of greenbelt has been planned over an area of 1,19,551.29 square metre. PTI LUX LUX SHW ANUANU