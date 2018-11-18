Grenade attack in Amritsar, three killed

(Eds: Updating toll) Amritsar, Nov 18 (PTI) Three persons were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack on a religious congregation here on Sunday, police said. The grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' which was being held at Adhiwala village here, according to eyewitness accounts."A grenade has been lobbed and 5-10 persons have been injured in the incident," a senior Punjab police official, who visited the incident spot, told reporters. Three persons were killed in the incident, the official said.Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area. The state was put on alert after four persons snatched a SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week. PTI SUN JMS VSD DVDV