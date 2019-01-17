Grenade attack on security picket in Srinagar, three traffic cops injured

(Eds: Updating toll) Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Militants carried out a grenade attack on a security picket at Zero Bridge in the city on Thursday, leaving at least three traffic policemen injured, police said. The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of All India Radio."Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces picket near Zero Bridge on Rajbagh side. At least three personnel were hurt in the attack," a police official said.The injured including an Assistant Sub Inspector of the traffic police, the official said.He said security forces have cordoned off the area and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. PTI MIJ RT