Grew up on Bond villains talking in weird accents: Diego Luna

Singapore, Nov 8 (PTI) Actor Diego Luna Thursday said the best thing about "Narcos" is its commitment to tell authentic and real stories that are based in non-English countries.Speaking during a session at the See Whats Next: Asia event here, Luna appreciated the diversity of the hit Netflix series. "If you are to go and tell a story, be specific and authentic. Respect the context of where it happens. I grew up on watching Bond films where the bad guys had weird accents... They all seemed like cartoons. I don't like this idea. Lets be accurate."The show is not just in Spanish. It is in whatever language it needs to be spoken in the moment and that makes sense with the action and with the characters. When you show respect to stories like that, then people appreciate, the actor said.He revealed that while growing up, like countless cinephiles, he also watched foreign films with subtitles."In Mexico, thats the way it was. The voice of Robert De Niro was Robert De Niro."The actor was joined by co-star Michael Pena and executive producer Eric Newman at the session.You can go to a country and hire the best of the best and they can be Mexicans. The cast we have here is unbelievable. I have been working in cinema in that country my whole life, I have never seen them all together. Its the dream team of Mexican film industry, he said.Luna said the series represented Mexico in the right and appropriate manner.Pena said, As a Mexican-American, I do wanted to watch a lot of Mexican movies There were so many diamonds that I didnt know The first three seasons of "Narcos" were set in Colombia and focused on the rise of Pablo Escobar and after his downfall, the Cali cartel.The rebooted fourth season has moved the story to Mexico and will chart the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm. Meanwhile, DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post.