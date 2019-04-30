'Grey's Anatomy' actor Giacomo Gianniotti gets married

Los Angeles, Apr 30 (PTI) "Grey's Anatomy" actor Giacomo Gianniotti has tied the knot with his fiancee Nicole Gustafson. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Sunday in Italy, reported People magazine.Gianniotti, 29, and Gustafson chose Villa Pocci near Castel Gandolfo as the venue of their wedding. The Italian-Canadian actor, who stars as Dr Andrew DeLuca on "Grey's Anatomy", proposed to his now-wife over Thanksgiving Weekend in 2017. Giannotti made his "Grey's Anatomy" debut in season 11 as a guest star. He joined the main cast for season 12. PTI SHDSHD