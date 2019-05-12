scorecardresearch
'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for two more seasons

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) "Grey's Anatomy" is getting two more seasons, ABC network has announced.The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with "ER" as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.The show's lead, Ellen Pompeo is also on board for season 17, reported Entertainment Weekly."Grey's Anatomy" is turning three recurring actors - Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann - into series regulars.The network also ordered a sixth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" and a third installment of "Station 19", a spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy". PTI RDSRDS

