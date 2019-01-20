Grofers eyes Rs 200 cr GMV from GOBD sale

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) SoftBank-backed Grofers aims to clock gross merchandise value (GMV) of over Rs 200 crore during its ongoing Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale.The company, which is running GOBD from January 19-27, said it has already crossed GMV of Rs 60 crore on the first day of the sale.GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate the gross merchandise value of the products sold through the platform over a certain period of time."We will exceed Rs 200 crore in GMV during the GOBD. On day 1, our GMV was Rs 60 crore with 76 lakh units being sold," Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.He added that the company has unveiled a new cashback scheme during the sale called 'Orange Cash'."We wanted to reward consumers and drive repeat behaviour on their purchases. Using technology we analysed and created buyer patterns and preferences to develop the feature of Orange Cash. This new feature of Orange Cash will help us in driving loyalty for brands that customers regularly shop," he said.Dhindsa added that the platform has engaged with brands and FMCG companies for the new feature, and customers will be able redeem the earned Orange Cash on future transactions on Grofers till December, 2019.Grofers has previously stated that it aims to garner USD 2.5 billion (around 17,500 crore) in revenue by 2020. It has a revenue run rate of over USD 360 million (about Rs 2,500 crore) currently. PTI SR ABM