Groom shot by unidentified assailants in Amritsar

Amritsar, Jan 22 (PTI) A 29-year-old groom was injured as unidentified assailants opened fire at him during his wedding procession here, police said Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday evening. The groom, Rajiv, sustained a gunshot injury on his chest, Inspector Ravisher Singh said.He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.Police said an investigation is underway in the case. PTI JMS CHS AD DIVDIV

