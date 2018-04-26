Groundnut oil softens on reduced offtake

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Groundnut oil prices declined by Rs 100 per quintal on reduced offtake by stockists in an otherwise steady wholesale oils and oilseeds market today.

However, other edible and non-edible oils after moving in a narrow range in limited deals, finally pegged at last levels.

Traders said reduced offtake by stockists following easing demand from retailers against adequate stocks position, mainly weighed on groundnut oil prices.

In the national capital, groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) oil drifted lower by Rs 100 to Rs 8,600 per quintal.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.

Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,600, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,725-1,825, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 7,750, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,900, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,700, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,300, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,400, Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) Rs 6,900, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 7,150, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 7,200 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,150.

Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,000, Castor Rs 7,300-7,400, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.