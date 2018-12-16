Group of protesters try to disrupt Kejriwal's public meeting in Sonipat

Sonipat (Hry), Dec 16 (PTI) A group of protesters carrying banners of "DTC Bachao Andolan" allegedly tried to disrupt a public meeting held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.The protesters were seated with AAP workers in the public meeting when they started raising slogans.Kejriwal, who has made multiple visits to Haryana this year to boost party's prospects after it decided to contest next year's polls, was talking about alleged neglect shown to martyrs' families by successive governments, when the incident occurred.The police later whisked away the protesters from the site.The AAP supremo accused the BJP government in the state of being behind the incident."We have gathered here to pay our respects to two martyrs (Yashvir and Anand Singh) from Haryana, we are here to talk about bad shape of schools and hospitals in Haryana, but the BJP is sending their supporters here to disrupt the meeting. This is nothing, but an insult to the martyrs," Kejriwal said.As the protesters tried to disrupt the meeting, AAP's Haryana unit chief Naveen Jaihind tried to stop them.Jaihind asked them to at least "show respect to the martyrs"."Have some shame, respect martyrs," Jaihind said, asking AAP volunteers to make the protesters take their seats.Kejriwal later targeted the state government over bad shape of schools and hospitals.Referring to advertisements in two Hindi newspapers, he said, "The advertisements say that after a gap of 52 years Haryana has got a chief minister belonging to the Punjabi community. If you commit a mistake today, then in another 60 years you will not get a Punjabi chief minister"."So, Khattar is saying that all Punjabis should vote for him. He is saying he does not need votes from other communities. He is saying he is the chief minister of Punjabis. I want to ask Punjabis to name one thing which Khattar did for you, why should they vote for him," Kejriwal said. He said this is the state of country's politics after 70 years of Independence where several political leaders still seek votes from public in the name of caste and community. PTI SUN DPB