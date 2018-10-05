Group to study special economic zones policy to soon submit its report: Commerce Min

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A group constituted to study the special economic zones (SEZ) policy will soon submit its report, the commerce ministry said Friday. In June, the ministry constituted the group to evaluate the SEZ policy, suggest measures to cater to the needs of exporters in the present economic scenario, make the policy WTO compatible, suggest course correction, make comparative analysis of the SEZ scheme and dovetail the policy with other similar schemes. It is headed by Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani. "The group will submit its final report soon," the ministry said in a statement. The SEZ policy review committee met here Friday. This was the final round of consultations with the committee members under the chairmanship of the Commerce Secretary. The committee was of the opinion that SEZ should now transform into employment and economic enclaves which will be an integrated ecosystem that focuses on ease of doing business, quality and infrastructure in order to reduce costs, it said. PTI RR MRMR