Groupe SEB appoints Kapil Agarwal as CEO of India ops

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) French firm Groupe SEB, which owns Maharaja Whiteline, today said it has appointed Kapil Agarwal as the CEO of its India operations.

In his new role, Agarwal will primarily focus on accelerating profitable growth, defining and implementing appropriate initiatives to fast track the Groupes presence in the country, the company said in a statement.

Agarwal, who began his professional journey with the ITC Group, has worked with companies such as Marico, Essel Group and Whirlpool Corporation.

"The knowledge, expertise and experience that Kapil brings to Groupe SEB India will reinforce our position as a frontrunner in the SDA (small domestic appliance) segment," Groupe SEB India Director and Chairman and Senior VP-Eurasia Martin Zouhar said.

Agarwal has over two decades of experience in brand management, strategic marketing, product development and sales.

Groupe SEB is present in 150 countries and has a portfolio of 29 brands, including Tefal, Moulinex, Krups, Rowenta and Lagostina, among others. PTI PRJ BAL BAL