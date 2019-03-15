Growatt Recognized as Best Selling String Inverter of the Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7, Growatt was awarded "Best Selling String Inverter of the Year" in New Delhi, India. The award recognizes Growatt's development progress in the Indian rooftop sector. As the Global TOP 10 Solar Inverter, according to IHS Markit, and the No.1 Chinese Residential Solar Inverter Brand, Growatt has consolidated its technology, product and service advantages to favor its business expansion in India. "India is the second largest solar market after China in the Asia-Pacific region. It's one of our top overseas markets and we are working very hard there, providing reliable inverter solutions and professional customer services," said Rucas Wang, Growatt APAC Director. Rucas has 10+ years of sales experience in India and understands the local market in depth. "Though the rooftop sector now takes up a small portion of the Indian solar market, its share will increase in the long run. With our huge advantages in rooftop, we are in a very good condition to keep strong growth momentum with the market," Rucas expressed his optimism about future development of Indian rooftop solar business. "With our advantages in residential areas, we are also working hard to develop the market of large rooftop and utility-scale solar plants in India. We've launched our new model, MAX. Our strong R&D capability in PV technology makes it promising for our business in these segments," continued Rucas. Shantanu Sirsath, Growatt's Technical Manager, introduced this most up-to-date inverter, "At first glance, people may say this is a cool looking inverter, but what's really cool is its design and technology. MAX has more smart functions because it uses premium components and is designed with powerful quad-core architecture. With all these, MAX has got functions, such as One-Click Diagnosis, Fault Waveform Record, Smart I/V Diagnosis etc. These are very convenient and powerful tools for monitoring and troubleshooting. As we summarize in one word, MAX is smart and powerful!" Apart from its continuous R&D and product development, Growatt has been working closely with local partners to provide training on product and technical skills across India. Its service center and warehouse have been established in Hyderabad with service offices in eight major cities to provide on-site services across India. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190314/2403383-1 PWRPWR