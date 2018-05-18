Growing at 9-10 pc challenge for India: Kant

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) India is growing at 7.5 per cent per annum but it is a challenge to grow at 9-10 per cent in the next 30 years, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said.

He was speaking at an event organised by Niti Aayog with French investors.

On startups, he said, the country has created one of the finest startup ecosystems in the world and these ventures are doing extremely well here.

"We are now seeing a reversal. Startups from Silicon Valley and Singapore are relocating to India," the NITI Aayog CEO said.

"Dont look at Europe, its a very small market, dont waste your time in the US, look at India, its a billion plus market," he added.

Kant further said India is going through a demographic transition as 72 per cent of its population is young and the population will keep growing younger. PTI BKS ANU ANU