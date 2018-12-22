GRP cop found dead in car, police says suicide

Yamunanagar (Har), Dec 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old Special Police Officer with Government Railway Police here was found dead in his car on Friday, with police claiming he shot himself with his licensed pistol. Paramjit, who was posted as the SPO in the GRP here, was found dead in his car which was parked at the railway station here. The Tajakpur resident Paramjit allegedly shot himself in his car in the parking lot of the railway station, police said. The reason behind the extreme step was not immediately known, said. Police said Paramjit was posted here for the last one-and-a-half-year. When he did not reach the house on Thursday evening, the family started searching for him. Later, the police was informed. He was found dead in his car in the railway station parking. A case has been registered and further investigations were under progress, they added. PTI Corr SUN RCJ