GRP organise Delhi tour for ragpickers

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) organised a tour on Tuesday for ragpickers studying in an open school, according to a release. Thirty-eight children, who study in a school run by the GRP in Nizamuddin in collaboration with an NGO, were taken to Qutub Minar, National Science Museum, Lotus Temple, India Gate and the zoo, the statement said. According to the police, activities like health camps, painting competition, street theatre and yoga camps were also organised during a week-long summer vacation camp held for ragpickers and children staying around the railway stations. Moreover, 40 children were counselled against drug abuse, the police said. PTI AMPHMB