Gruh Finance Q3 profit up 6.5 pc to Rs 97 cr

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Gruh Finance, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, on Friday posted a 6.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 96.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Gruh Finance said in a regulatory filing. During the period, total income of the lender rose to Rs 540.06 crore as against Rs 432.75 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Earlier this month, private sector lender Bandhan Bank decided to acquire Gruh Finance through a share swap deal. The boards of both the lenders fixed a share exchange ratio at 568 equity shares of Bandhan Bank with a face value of Rs 10 for 1,000 shares of Gruh Finance which has a face value of Rs 2 each. PTI DP HRS