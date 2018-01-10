Grundfos unveils mobile application for customer service

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Denmark-based pump manufacturer Grundfos today said it has launched a mobile application for customers seeking service support for any of its products.

Through the app, SmArt Serv, a customer can locate the nearest service provider and can raise a service request, a company release said.

For digital pumps, the service provider will try to fix the problem online by providing remote assistance while, for other pumps, a service engineer would be deployed

SmArt Serv app is availableo on iOS, Android and Windows platforms.

"The launch of the SmArt Serv app is yet another effort to strengthen our commitment to provide fast and transparent service support to our customers," Grundfos India Chief Sales Officer Saravanan Panneer Selvam said.

Grundfos India currently has more than 250 employees besides 200 distributors and dealers with 14 offices across the country, the release added. PTI VIJ BN