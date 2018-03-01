GSFC commissions film grade nylon plant

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) today said it has commissioned a plant to produce film grade nylon.

In a regulatory filing, GSFC informed that the company has "successfully commissioned its Film Grade Nylon-6 (Engineering grade) Project on February 28, 2018." The plant can produce 15 tonnes per day of film grade nylon of varieties like lubricated chips, nucleated chips and combination of lubricated and nucleated chips.

Film grade Nylon-6 is being imported from Germany in India since years as there is no manufacturer.

"With commencement of production of Film Grade Nylon-6, GSFC enters into import substitute product across the country. Indian plastic industries will immensely benefit with addition of film grade Nylon-6," the company said. PTI MJH ADI ADI