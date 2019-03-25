GSFC gets green nod for expansion of fertiliser unit in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) has received green nod for expansion of its fertiliser unit in the state that will entail an investment of about Rs 8.75 crore, according to an official document.The state-owned firm has proposed adding an ammonium sulphate production unit with a capacity of 1,46,000 tonnes per annum at Fertiliser Nagar in Vadodara district.The GSFC's proposal was first vetted by a green panel Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) constituted by the union environment ministry. Based on its recommendation, it gave environment clearance (EC) to the project.The proposed expansion will cost about Rs 8.75 crore and is likely to provide employment to 70 people directly and indirectly, as per the EC certificate despatched to the GSFC.The green nod to the project is subject to compliance to certain conditions.The shares of GSFC were trading down 2.89 per cent at Rs 99.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX RUJBAL