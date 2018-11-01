GSK Consumer Q2 net profit up 43% at Rs 275 crore

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd on Thursday reported 43.17 per cent increase rise in net profit to Rs 275.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 192.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.Its net sales was up 14.41 per cent to Rs 1,271.99 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,111.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.The company's total expenses was up 7.18 per cent at Rs 933.58 crore compared to Rs 871.02 crore.Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Thursday closed at Rs 7,074.55 on BSE, up 0.80 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL