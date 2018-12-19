GSLV-F11, carrying India's geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A, lifts off from Sriharikota

Sriharikota (AP), Dec 19 (PTI) ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 lifter off from here Wednesday carrying India's geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A, which will substantially enhance the communicationsystems of the Indian Air Force.The 26-hour countdown for the launch commenced at 2.10 pm Tuesday and the rocket blasted off at 4.10 pm from the second launch pad at the satellite launch site in Sriharikota, over 100 km from here.The mission life of the 2,250kg GSAT-7A, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is eight years. It will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region.The GSLV-F11, ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages, will inject the GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using its onboard propulsion systems.The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.The seventh launch of 2018 from Sriharikota marks the 69th mission of GSLV-F11 for ISRO. PTI VIJ SA BN NSDNSD