GST collection drops to Rs 97,247 cr in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) GST collections in February dropped to Rs 97,247 crore in February from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the previous month, the Finance Ministry said Friday. The number of sales return or GSTR-3B filed for the month of January up to February 28, 2019 is 73.48 lakh. "The total gross GST revenue collected in February 2019 is Rs 97,247 crore of which Central GST is Rs 17,626 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 24,192 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 46,953 crore and Cess is Rs 8,476 crore," the ministry said in a statement. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the current fiscal till February totalled Rs 10.70 lakh crore. The government has lowered the GST collection target for current fiscal to Rs 11.47 lakh crore in the Revised Estimates, from Rs 13.71 lakh crore budgeted initially. For the next fiscal 2019-20, the GST collection target has been budgeted at Rs 13.71 lakh crore. PTI JD MRMR