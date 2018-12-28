GST evasion worth Rs 38,896 cr detected during April-Oct

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The government has detected GST evasion worth Rs 38,896 crore in 6,585 cases in the April-October period of 2018-19, Parliament was informed Friday.Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said while central excise evasion of Rs 3,028.58 crore in 398 cases was unearthed during the seven-month period, service tax evasion of Rs 26,108.43 crore was detected in 3,922 cases.Customs evasion was detected in 12,711 cases involving Rs 6,966.04 crore and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion worth Rs 38,895.97 crore was unearthed in 6,585 cases, he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.The total amount of evasion in indirect taxes (GST, service tax, excise and customs) during April-October adds up to about Rs 75,000 crore.During the seven-month period, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) recovered evasion worth Rs 9,480 crore in GST, Rs 3,188 crore in service tax, Rs 1,600.84 crore in customs and Rs 383.5 crore in central excise, Shukla said. PTI JD ANU