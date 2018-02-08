GST refund respite for Bengali film industry

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to go ahead with the refund of its portion of the Goods and Services Tax on the Bengali entertainment industry, despite delays caused by the GST network.

"Based on estimations, we have decided to give refund though people are unable to upload their returns as GSTN is not working properly," state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said in the Assembly today.

Mitra later told reporters that as the Bengali film industry was suffering for the refund delay and to help the industry from working capital problems, the state government decided to clear their dues based on estimates.

The West Bengal government has offered a waiver of the states own share of tax from GST for movie tickets below Rs 100.

Mitra said he hoped that the number of land registrations will increase with the reduction of one per cent in stamp duty.

He said the state government was also ready with the e-bill infrastructure.

Meanwhile, The West Bengal Finance Bill 2018 and The West Bengal Appropriation Bill were today passed by the House. PTI BSM RBT